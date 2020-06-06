In just one week, 11,628, or nearly half of Guam's certified displaced workers, have already filed their initial unemployment claims.

This is the island's first attempt at accessing the initial $276 million that the federal government made available for COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

There's no specific date when the first batch of unemployment benefit checks will be mailed or directly deposited in people's bank accounts.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, 24,290 Guam workers had lost their jobs, gotten furloughed or reduced hours directly as a result of the pandemic, Guam Labor Special Projects Coordinator Hannah Cho said.

This is based on data from 1,314 employers, who have registered on the Department of Labor's hireguam.com.

Guam Department of Labor's estimate is that the pandemic will impact some 38,000 workers, for a proposed budget of $924 million inclusive of administrative costs.

Those without internet-ready computers can file their unemployment claims at the processing center located at Guam Community College, next week, by appointment only.

'Low registration'

Del. Mike San Nicolas is not convinced that the local government is doing all it can to help Guam's unemployed workers access federal unemployment benefits.

He asked the Legislature, for the third time, to introduce and pass a bill that would compel employers to report the work status of their employees during the pandemic and to impose penalties for noncompliance.

The 1,000-plus registered employers, he said, is just a small percentage of the nearly 3,500 employers that have availed of the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other assistance, and a tiny fraction of the nearly 5,000 small businesses on island.

The low employer registration, San Nicolas said, is "alarming" because it means a large number of dislocated workers "may be unable to receive unemployment benefits."

San Nicolas addressed his third letter to Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, chair of the committee on labor and federal affairs. The two prior letters were addressed to the entire Legislature.

Lee, in a June 5 letter, said a business' failure to register on hireguam.com will not disqualify any employee from receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

"To be absolutely clear: any assertion that an employer's enrollment on hireguam.com is 'required' for a successful unemployment application is wrong, plain and simple" Lee told San Nicolas.

As for proposed fines and penalties for employers that have not registered on hireguam.com, Lee said labeling them as criminals is "unwarranted."

"Moreover, the local government already has the ability and will to deny renewal of a noncompliant business’ license with the Department of Revenue and Taxation for the remainder of the calendar year, with the enactment of both Executive Order 2020-07 and Public Law 35-86," the senator wrote.