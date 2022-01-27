At least $12.1 million of the government's $50 million Local Employers Assistance Program, or LEAP, has reached 223 small businesses struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on data from the Guam Economic Development Authority.

That's about 21% of the 1,050 small businesses that have applied as of Jan. 25, or about two months before the application period ends.

GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola on Wednesday said the average LEAP award so far is $54,000 per small business.

LEAP, the government of Guam's latest pandemic relief program especially for the hardest hit tourism and related industries, provides up to $300,000 for larger businesses and as much as $50,000 for smaller businesses.

The applicants run the gamut - from restaurants and bars to cultural tourism attractions, taxi operators, car rentals, boat cruises, dive shops and travel agencies.

GEDA will continue to accept LEAP applications until 5 p.m. March 31.

Mendiola said there are "41 (applications) in need of signing (a) promissory note in the amount of $9.5 million."

There's also another 101 approved applications totaling $1.3 million in awards that will go down to the Department of Administration this week, Mendiola said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero allocated $25 million in American Rescue Plan money to fund LEAP, while the Guam Legislature appropriated $25 million to grow the pot to $50 million.

Mendiola said LEAP was primarily meant for businesses suffering the greatest sustained hardship due to the pandemic, with tourism businesses reporting up to 100% loss of income from the declaration of emergency to the present.

The ongoing omicron-driven COVID-19 surge prompted restaurants and other types of businesses to temporarily close again.

This means additional revenue losses and lost wages, which could further increase the number of small business in need of assistance.

"The governor has stood by our small and large businesses from the outset of the pandemic with our first Small Business Pandemic Grant Program to the current LEAP program. She is among the top direct funders to small businesses among states and territories, so I believe it is safe to say, she will support where support is needed," Mendiola said.

LEAP provides loans to small businesses that meet all eligibility criteria, mainly a demonstration of business interruption experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loans may be forgiven if at least 60% of the proceeds are used for eligible employee wage and benefit costs for certain recipients.