Approximately $12.2 million in federal reimbursement for the local program that advanced war claims is expected in about two weeks.

Department of Administration director Edward Birn confirmed he received a notification from the federal government on Wednesday. The reimbursement is anticipated in 10 days.

In total, $12.6 million was paid out, Birn said of the local program.

“We hope to get the whole amount. The undisputed amount, which we have reconciled, is just under $12.2 million,” he said. “And we’re still talking to them about some missing documents on the balance. There’s about $500,000 to $600,000 we’re trying to find the missing documents for from the claimants.”

These missing documents included, as an example, powers of attorney that allowed friends or family members to assist claimants with paperwork and even pick up war claims checks.

“And then we looked at it and realized the power of attorney wasn’t valid for that specific purpose,” Birn said.

The local war claims program piggybacked off the federal program to speed up at least some of the payments, which couldn't be processed because of a glitch in the original law authorizing the claims.

Upon taking office, Congressman Michael San Nicolas started working on legislation to fix the problem. Getting the legislation through Congress did take some time and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the local program would use General Fund moneys to pay those claims that had been adjudicated while waiting for San Nicolas' fix-it legislation.