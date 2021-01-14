12,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been administered on Guam has reached 12,637.

Of that number 1,790 people have been fully vaccinated, the Joint Information Center reported Thursday.

Senior citizens age 60 or older and front line health care workers and first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The Guam Regional Medical City will be offering vaccinations to those still needing their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., JIC stated.

Vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 100 people who have already received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine between Dec. 17 to 22, 2020.

Those who are due for their second dose are reminded to bring their immunization card to the vaccination clinic so it may be properly documented.

13 new cases

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 449 tests performed on Wednesday.

Two cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,457 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 124 deaths, 115 cases in active isolation and 7,218 not in active isolation.

Guam's COVID Area Risk score is at 1.2.

The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths, according to JIC.

