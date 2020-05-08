A dozen of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s Cabinet members are among the pool of people who have been tapped to work at the government-designated quarantine hotel sites.

The governor’s policy director Carlo Branch released a list on Thursday that names a total of 28 government of Guam employees.

The schedule and staff pool was compiled as of May 6, and can change at any time, he said.

Guam Energy Office Director Rebecca Respicio and Guam Housing Corp. President Alice Taijeron are the co-coordinators at the Pacific Star Resort & Spa quarantine site in Tumon. According to the government of Guam’s staffing pattern, Respicio has a salary of $75,602, while Taijeron gets paid a $101,374 salary.

“The overnight staff is just Alice and Rebecca,” said Branch. He clarified that they will receive 15% differential pay. The governor, on Tuesday, said they qualify for the 25% differential. Branch said others also will receive 15% differential pay for the hours they work at the site.

The nine other Cabinet members who have been tapped to be a part of the pool of quarantine site workers include:

• Hagatna Restoration and Redevelopment Executive Director Lasia Casil: $66,391

• Guam Developmental Disabilities Council Executive Director Jermaine Alerta: $66,828

• Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan: $91,402

• Department of Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Victor Villagomez: $70,873

• Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities Director Phyliss Leon Guerrero: $101,374

• DISID Deputy Director Michelle Perez: Not listed in online staffing pattern

• Chamorro Land Trust Administrative Director Jack Hattig: $76,174

• Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Adrian Cruz: $66,828

• Guam Public Library acting Director Arlene Santos: Currently listed as making $70,000 under the governor's office

DYA Deputy Director Krisinda Aguon is also on the list to work airport screening for those arriving passengers who will be taken to the quarantine facility for the mandatory 14-day stay.

“It’s not staff that all stay there. That is a pool of staff that Rebecca and Alice are allowed to call for volunteers," he stated. "The reason they are called to volunteer is because they are still required to meet their existing standing government duties as employees. ... During daylight hours, you will see they have an upswing in additional personnel and they draw from that pool.”

Branch said hotel employees aren't permitted to have direct contact with those in quarantine.

“The other reason (the list includes) unclassified personnel is because they do not get overtime. So if two or three people need to stay longer to assist with unloading of passengers or bringing them back on, then they can do so without accruing overtime,” he said.

The selection of these certain government workers also means the government won’t be in violation of any civil service commission protections, he said.

Branch said the list will change over time and that employees will be removed from the list as the government slowly begins to reopen certain agencies.