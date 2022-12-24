12 graduate from SWAT training

Twelve police officers were presented with certificates and medallions after completing a grueling three-month training program.

Dignitaries, law enforcement, family and friends gathered Friday morning at the Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center to congratulate twelve men for completing Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT, training for the first time since 2017.

SWAT XI graduates will join a group of law enforcement officers, who "when activated, he is last line of defense," Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio said at the ceremony.

"He is an elite tactician in the special operations community and who constantly strives to improve in everything. His tenacious mindset is constantly thinking three steps ahead of the enemy. He is a SWAT operator," Ignacio said before listing recent examples when SWAT was called upon.

One of the cases mentioned by GPD's chief was the apprehension of Janus Tabbada, a homicide suspect on the run for 10 days before he was found last month in the Micronesia Mall parking lot.

'Pillars of our safety'

After Ignacio, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero took the time to address the first batch of SWAT graduates since she became governor, saying she worries every night if the island of Guam is safe.

"I worry about that every day, but the men and women in blue relieve a little bit of that worry in me because you are the pillars of our safety and these graduates, you graduates, are called beyond first responders to do your work," said Leon Guerrero.

The governor told the men they will be responding to the most "unimaginable circumstances."

"You are required to make quick decisions, you are required to take quick action because, if you don't, there could be a life lost," the governor said before congratulating the 12 officers who sat on the stage of the Phoenix Center.

Among the 12 graduates, eleven were police officers with GPD and one was an officer with the Port Authority of Guam: