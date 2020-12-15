12 new COVID-19 cases; 28 residents hospitalized

There are 12 new cases of COVID-19 out of 484 tests performed on Monday.

Three of the cases were identified through contact tracing. Another three were identified in quarantine.

The new cases brings Guam's total cases to 7,149 since testing started in March. There have been 119 deaths. There are 519 people in active isolation and 6,511 have completed isolation.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.3. It accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

Along with low positive rate and CAR Scores, the number of people being hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus are decreasing. At one point, there were about 100 residents hospitalized between the three hospitals. Currently, there are no COVID-19 patients at Naval Hospital Guam. There are 28 people at the two civilian hospitals:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 25 COVID-19 patients with eight in the intensive care unit and four of those on ventilators

• Guam Regional Medical City: Three patients with one in ICU on a ventilator