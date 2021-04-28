There are 12 new cases of COVID-19 identified out of 577 tests performed on Tuesday, April 27.

One case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine. Another case was identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center report.

To date, there have been a total of 7,951 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There have been 136 deaths associated to the virus. Currently, there are 76 people in active isolation, and 7,739 not in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 0.8.

Officials continue to urge residents to remain vigilant and offered the following guidelines:

• Stay home if you are sick. Keep away from others who are sick and limit face-to-face contact with others.

• Keep a safe distance of 6 feet or more between yourself and others who are outside of your household.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• If visiting elderly family members, continue to practice social distancing to protect those you love.

GDOE employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed an employee at Agueda Johnston Middle School had tested positive.

GDOE, working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, has identified and notified the individuals who were in close contact with this individual. The employee will remain in isolation until cleared by DPHSS. Areas of the school campus have been cleaned and disinfected. Regular hours of operations will resume on Thursday, April 29.

Free COVID-19 testing

DPHSS will offer free COVID-19 testing to staff and patrons of A-Class Lounge and The Tsubaki Tower on Friday, from 9 a.m. - noon, at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan.

Specifically, the test is for staff and patrons of A-Class Lounge on or after April 7, staff and guests of The Tsubaki Tower between April 14 – 18, and open to the public.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian and provide government-issued identification to validate age. The parent/legal guardian will also be required to sign a consent form on behalf of the minor to be tested for COVID-19.

Staff and patrons who were at the A-Class Lounge on or after April 7 and staff and guests who were at The Tsubaki Tower between April 14 – 18 should monitor for symptoms and get tested.

COVID-19 symptoms include, but are not limited to:

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

• Fever

• Chills

• Muscle pain

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

This list is not exhaustive of all possible symptoms. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

COVID-19 vaccination schedule

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue at the locations and times below. Please bring a photo ID. Those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card.

The Guam National Guard continues vaccination efforts at the University of Guam, Thursday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.