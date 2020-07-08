The governor’s physician’s advisory group added 12 new areas that are considered high-risk with respect to the COVID-19 quarantine policy.

“If you’re coming from these high-risk areas we’re giving you a five-day notice,” said Dr. Felix Cabrera who joined the governor for her COVID-19 update to the community on Wednesday.

For travelers who aren’t originating from a high-risk area they can quarantine at home or in their hotel for 14 days with the option to take a test on day 7 of quarantine if they took a test and showed negative prior to arrival. Without a pre-arrival test, the new test will have to be taken on day 10. A negative test in either case will allow for early release from quarantine though the traveler will have to continue monitoring symptoms.

For inbound travelers who are flying into Guam from a high-risk area, they can quarantine at home or hotel if they took a COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival and it shows negative. Those without a pre-travel test would have to quarantine at a government facility, though they too can take a test again for early release from quarantine.

Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Bulgaria, Croatia, Mexico, Sweden, and Ukraine have been added to the list.

The previously listed states are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tenessee, Texas, and Utah.

The previously listed countries: Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, and Philippines.

The previously listed continents/regions: Africa, Central America, Middle East, and South America.