Federal authorities seized a total of 12 pounds of methamphetamine, guns and more than $80,000 in cash between December 2020 and April 2021.
The information was made public in search warrants that were unsealed Tuesday in the District Court of Guam.
In addition, a search warrant that was not sealed and was executed May 10 on a package sent from Ceres, California, to an address in Tamuning resulted in federal authorities finding 216 grams of marijuana.
No defendants have been charged in connection with the multiple search warrants.
The Guam Daily Post awaits a response from the U.S. Attorney's Office regarding the recent uptick of federal warrants being unsealed over the past week.
The following is a list of the cases unsealed Tuesday:
• Dec. 17, 2020: 1,828 grams of meth, a gift bag, tissue paper, scented dough, blue ribbon, tape, a white box, coffee pack and vacuum-sealed bags were found in a package sent from St. George, Utah, to a Tamuning post office box.
• Dec. 17, 2020: 910 grams of meth, brown paper, white box, tape, a gift bag, tissue paper and vacuum-sealed bags were found in a package sent from St. George to a residence along Lemai Drive in Santa Rita.
• Dec. 22, 2020: 1,830 grams of meth was found in a package sent from St. George to a post office box in Tamuning.
• Feb. 17, 2021: A Whatsapp digital file linked to a Guam phone number was seized. Court documents state authorities were searching for messaging applications or forums regarding the sale and distribution of illegal substances.
• Feb. 21, 2021: A Whatsapp digital file linked to a separate Guam phone number was seized. Court documents state authorities were also searching for messaging applications or forums regarding the sale and distribution of illegal substances.
• March 22, 2021: A residence on Jeje Court along Judge Sablan Street in Ordot was searched and federal agents found a Beretta 9 mm pistol, a Ruger .223-caliber rifle, four magazines with rounds, a glass pipe, straws and baggies, a black metal pipe/firearm accessory, plastic baggies with an undisclosed amount of meth, a plastic baggie with 14 pills, miscellaneous documents, a plastic baggie with meth residue, containers with drug paraphernalia (grinders), 14 assorted pills, a digital scale, two cellphones and $985 in cash.
• April 5, 2021: 867 grams of meth, lollipops, a motorcycle cover, zip-top bags and carbon paper were found in a package sent from Stockton, California, to a residence along Chalan Balako in Dededo.
• April 9, 2021: A 2012 Dodge Charger was seized from a location on Dairy Road in Mangilao along with $71,010 in cash, 9.8 grams of meth, 0.6 grams of marijuana, a money counter and plastic bags found inside the vehicle.
• April 12, 2021: $9,990 in cash was found in a package sent from Aiea, Hawaii, to an address in Studio City, California. A District Court of Guam judge signed the warrant.
• April 19, 2021: 390 undisclosed pills, T-shirts, shorts and a towel were found in a package sent from El Paso, Texas, to an address along West Marine Corps Drive in Dededo.