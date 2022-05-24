Federal authorities seized a total of 12 pounds of methamphetamine, more than $80,000 in cash, and guns between December 2020 and April 2021.

The information was made public in search warrants that were unsealed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

In addition, a search warrant that was not sealed and executed on May 10 on a package sent from Ceres, California to an address in Tamuning resulted in federal authorities finding 216 grams of marijuana.

No defendants have been charged in connection with the multiple search warrants.

The Guam Daily Post awaits a response from the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding the recent uptick of federal warrants being unsealed over the past week.

The following is a list of the cases unsealed on May 24, 2022:

• On Dec. 17, 2020: 1,828 grams of meth, gift bag, tissue paper, scented dough, blue ribbon, tape, a white box, coffee pack, and vacuum seal bags were found in a package sent from St. George, Utah to a Tamuning post office box.

• On Dec. 17, 2020: 910 grams meth, brown paper, white box, tape, gift bag, tissue paper, and vacuum seal bags were found in a package sent from St. George, Utah to a residence along Lemai Drive in Santa Rita.

• On Dec. 22, 2020: 1,830 grams were found in a package sent from St. George, Utah to a post office box in Tamuning.

• On Feb. 17, 2021: A Whatsapp digital file linked to a Guam phone number was seized. Court documents state authorities were searching for messaging applications or forums regarding the sale and distribution of illegal substances.

• On Feb. 21, 2021: A Whatsapp digital file linked to a separate Guam phone number was seized. Court documents state authorities were also searching for messaging applications or forums regarding the sale and distribution of illegal substances.

• On March 22, 2021: A residence on Jeje Court, Judge Sablan Street in Ordot was searched and the feds found a Beretta 9mm pistol, a Ruger .223 rifle, four magazines with rounds, a glass pipe, straws and baggies, a black metal pipe/ firearm accessory, plastic baggies with an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, a plastic baggie with 14 pills, miscellaneous documents, a plastic baggie with meth residue, containers with drug paraphernalia (grinders), 14 assorted pills, a digital scale, two cellphones, and $985 in cash.

• On April 5, 2021: 867 grams of meth, lollipops, a motorcycle cover, Ziplock bags, and carbon paper were found in a package sent from Stockton, California to a residence on Chalan Balako in Dededo.

• On April 9, 2021: A 2012 Dodge Charger was seized from a location on Dairy Road in Mangilao along with $71,010 in cash, 9.8 grams of meth, 0.6 grams of marijuana, a money counter, and plastic bags found inside the vehicle.

• On April 12, 2021: $9,990 in cash was found in a package sent from Aiea, Hawaii to an address in Studio City, California. A District Court of Guam judge signed off on the warrant

• On April 19, 2021: 390 pieces of undisclosed pills, t-shirts, shorts, and a towel were found in a package sent from El Paso, Texas to an address along West Marine Corps Drive in Dededo.