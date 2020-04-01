Twelve shops at Chamorro Village were broken into this past weekend, according to Department of Chamorro Affairs Director Ann Marie Arceo.

The village caters to the sale of local crafts, art and food items, and hosts a Wednesday night market.

Filamore Alcon has had a shop at the Chamorro Village for more than 25 years.

On Monday, he was heartbroken to learn his was among the merchants' shops that had been broken into.

"This is the first major break-in involving that much merchants," Alcon told The Guam Daily Post. "Now that many business owners are on a lockdown status of not opening, the (criminals) are taking advantage of the situation."

The Guam Gallery of Art was "desecrated" and the culprits stole almost $2,000 worth of jewelry.

Many of the stores' doors and windows were shattered and various items strewn around each shop as it appeared the burglars were searching for items to steal.

Alcon said he believed the Chamorro Village should be held responsible for the damages.

"The major problem was they lock down the Chamorro Village and did not provide us with security. I think someone should be responsible," he said.

A memo sent to the merchant, when the government mandate to close nonessential businesses was enacted earlier this month, stated G4S security would continue.

But vendors who spoke to the Post said security is on-site for limited hours.

Other vendors, who wished to remain anonymous, said they are disappointed in the lack of security.

"Obviously, because of the situation (with the COVID-19 pandemic), people who need money or things to sell are going to break in to the most vulnerable places," said one vendor.

“Definitely something need to be done,” another vendor said about the break-ins.

According to the merchants, the cost of rent at Chamorro Village is about $250 per month per unit, and twice that for a double unit. They say rent on the units has not been deferred during the mandatory shutdown of businesses.

Chamorro Village is managed by the Department of Chamorro Affairs. Arceo said the agency is looking at increasing security measures and working with the Guam Police Department to increase surveillance.

She said the lease agreements only cover damage outside of the vendors' stalls.

"It is unfortunate and sad that our merchants had to endure this injustice during such a critical time for our island. But I assure you that the (Chamorro Village) management is doing all we can with the resources and regulations we have on hand to protect the merchants' interests. We have never had to face this predicament in a pandemic crisis, but we are working and will do everything we can at this point within our power and within government regulations to do what it takes to address these new challenges we have been faced with," Arceo said.