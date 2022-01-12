12 students, 8 employees test positive at GDOE schools

Twelve Guam Department of Education students tested positive for COVID-19, the department reported.

GDOE stated the cases were identified at:

• Astumbo Elementary School, one.

• Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School, one.

• Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School, three.

• Wettengel Elementary School, one.

• Luis P. Untalan Middle School, one.

• George Washington High School, one.

• John F. Kennedy High School, three.

• Okkodo High School, one.

Classes continue

Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation today, according to GDOE.

There were eight GDOE employees who tested positive:

• Captain H.B. Price Elementary School, one.

• Daniel L. Perez Elementary School, one.

• Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School, one.

• Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School, two.

• Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School, one.

• Tamuning Elementary School, one.

• Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School, one.