12 sworn in as DOC officers

The Department of Corrections swore in 12 men to become officers for what Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio called "one of the most complex public servant positions in the entire government."

After going through a three-month training process, 12 men officially took the oath of office Friday morning to become full-fledged corrections officers.

DOC Director Robert "Bob" Camacho said the addition of the 12 officers is welcomed, taking into consideration problems at the prison during the past year including several inmates escaping, a stabbing and drugs being found in an inmate's cell.

"It's a big relief," said Camacho, who added that the prison intends to continue hiring more officers.

For the graduating class commander, Donavan Anderson, adding to the number of employees was one of the main things he said he brought to the table.

"Manpower is the No. 1, but I can also bring my motivation and my courage to the department," said Anderson, a 31-year-old Sånta Rita-Sumai resident, who added the job is what the officer makes of it.

"It's not as bad as people say. Don't get me wrong, it's tough, it's a different world in here, but it becomes how you make it and it's up to you," Anderson said.

Retirement

In addition to the welcoming of new officers, DOC also recognized the retirement of Lt. Marceline Maratita, who had been a DOC employee for the past 37 years.

Maratita, before she left, made it a point to impart some wisdom to the new officers.

"I did tell them that you need to make sure that this is the job you want because not everyone can be a corrections officer and you have to put yourself in harm's way, you're dealing with criminals, but in a sense to help the prisoners rehabilitate to go out to the community," said Maratita.

Tenorio, who addressed the new officers before they were sworn in, further expressed how important it is for the current administration to continue recruiting more officers for the prison.

"It's a very complex environment and not everybody is able to step into this profession. It really takes quite a lot of sacrifices, but I think that the intense training that is provided by the Department of Corrections really prepares the officers for this type of work," Tenorio said.

"The governor and I have been focused on making sure we provide pay that is rewarding of that amount of work, that sacrifice and making sure we attract the best kinds of officers," he added.