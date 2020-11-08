Guam has 120 new COVID-19 cases out of 489 tested, according to the Joint Information Center Sunday night.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has decreased from more than 100 several days ago to 73 as of the JIC report, but the number of patients in the intensive care unit remains one of the highest at 19.

Guam Memorial Hospital had 66 patients, of whom 15 were in the ICU and eight were on ventilators to help them breathe.

Guam Regional Medical City had four patients and one of the patients was in the ICU and another was on ventilator.

Naval Hospital Guam had five patients with COVID-19. Two were in the ICU and one was on ventilator at Naval Hospital.

To date, there have been a total of 5,233 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 89 deaths, 1,742 cases in active isolation and 3,402 not in active isolation, according to JIC.