A 68-year-old man is the island’s 123rd COVID-19-related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

The man, who had underlying conditions, died at Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the JIC reported. He was admitted to GMH on Dec. 14 and was a known positive.

“Nothing can truly prepare us for the loss of a loved one, and COVID-19 is especially ruthless in its isolation. We are told by scripture that those who mourn shall be comforted, and I hope you do find comfort in the support and love of those around you. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send his family and friends our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Officials also announced the second shipment of Moderna vaccines.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services received the shipment early Saturday morning. The latest shipment consisted of 6,300 doses, bringing Guam’s total of Moderna vaccine doses to 7,600 – this can fully immunize 3,800 individuals.

There were zero positives out of 34 tests conducted on Friday, the JIC stated.