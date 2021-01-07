124th Guam death related to COVID-19 reported

Guam’s 124th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 52-year-old man. He was admitted to GRMC that same day and tested positive upon admission.

"In the words of a great poet, though we weep for your loss, you will dwell in our hearts, safe from the storms or darkness. To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies. May his memory live on through those who knew him," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Results: 8 New Cases of COVID-19

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 463 tests performed on Wednesday.

Six cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,386 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 117 cases in active isolation and 7,145 not in active isolation.

The latest COVID Area Risk Score is 1.2. It accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The ideal long-term goal is for Guam to sustain a risk score of 2.5 or less, according to JIC.