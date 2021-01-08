124th Guam death related to COVID-19 reported

Guam’s 124th COVID-19-related death occurred at Guam Regional Medical City at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 52-year-old man. He was admitted to GRMC that same day and tested positive upon admission.

"In the words of a great poet, though we weep for your loss, you will dwell in our hearts, safe from the storms or darkness. To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies. May his memory live on through those who knew him," stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a press release

8 new Cases of COVID-19

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 463 tests performed on Wednesday, JIC stated.

Six cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,386 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 117 cases in active isolation and 7,145 not in active isolation.

The latest COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.2. It accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

The ideal long-term goal is for Guam to sustain a risk score of 2.5 or less, according to JIC.