Guam has 126 new COVID-19 positive cases out of 1,214 tests.

The Joint Information Center, on Tuesday night, also reported the highest hospitalization number this year at 27:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 13 - none of these patients are vaccinated.

• Guam Regional Medical City: 12 with two of those patients in the intensive care unit and one of whom is on a ventilator. Six of these patients aren’t vaccinated.

• Naval Hospital Guam: 2 with 1 in ICU and on a ventilator. It’s unknown whether they were vaccinated.

Of the tests conducted on Aug. 23, 57 cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 9,612 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 145 deaths, 806 cases in active isolation and 8,661 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 18.2.

Guam COVID-19 vaccination update

As of Aug. 23, 684 additional residents received their first dose in a two-dose series, 243 residents received their dose in the single-dose series and an additional 364 residents have become fully vaccinated.

There are 107,509 (78.88%) of Guam’s eligible population fully vaccinated. This percentage includes 8,687 fully vaccinated residents between the ages of 12 – 17, as well as Guam's fully vaccinated adult population of 98,822.

GDOE reports students, employees test positive

On Tuesday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed four positive cases for COVID-19 involving students identified at Astumbo Elementary School, Wettengel Elementary School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, and Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School.

Additionally, GDOE confirmed two separate incidents where individuals tested positive for COVID-19. The first has been identified as an employee assigned to Astumbo Elementary School. The second has been identified as an employee at C.L. Taitano Elementary School; this individual has not been reported to the worksite.

In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index cases in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Wednesday, Aug. 25.