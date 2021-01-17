Guam’s 127th COVID-19-related death occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 5:50 a.m. Sunday.

The patient was a 59-year-old man with underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center. He was admitted to GRMC on Jan. 14 and was a known positive case.

“We are taught every tear will be wiped and those who mourn will be comforted. Though his loss leaves a great pain, his memory will live on in those who loved him. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send his family and friends our condolences and sympathies. And let us all remember to remain vigilant against this faceless enemy,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

3 new cases of COVID-19

Three new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 358 tests performed on Saturday.

To date, there have been a total of 7,484 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 127 deaths, 137 cases in active isolation and 7,220 not in active isolation.

Guam's latest COVID Area Risk Score is 1.2. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a risk score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

(Daily Post Staff)