Guam’s 129th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 25 at approximately 2:07 a.m. The patient was a 50-year-old male with underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient, a known positive case, was admitted to GMH on Dec. 22, 2020.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of another to COVID-19. Though we mourn his loss, our cause continues. Wear your masks, social distance, and wash your hands. We cannot abandon all necessary precautions when there have been too many moments of silence. To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The JIC also reported seven new cases of COVID-19 out of 848 tests performed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services from Friday through Sunday. Two cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,554 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 106 people in active isolation and 7,319 who have completed isolation.