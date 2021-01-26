Guam’s 129th COVID-19-related death occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Monday. The patient was a 50-year-old man with underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of another to COVID-19. Though we mourn his loss, our cause continues. Wear your masks, social distance, and wash your hands. We cannot abandon all necessary precautions when there have been too many moments of silence. To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

(Daily Post Staff)