$12M Guam cultural repository breaks ground

A project to build the Guam cultural repository broke ground on Thursday adjacent to the University of Guam campus.

The project is funded with $12 million from the Department of Defense.

The Office of the Governor, in coordination with UOG, Micronesia Area Research Center, Department of CHamoru Affairs, Guam Museum, Guam State Historic Preservation Office and the Community Defense Liaison Office broke ground on the Guam Cultural Repository project. Military officials also attended.

The repository will have adequate space to curate extensive Guam cultural collections, according to the governor's office.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

The repository project was funded by the Defense Department as part of providing a home for artifacts and other finds as a result of the projects to build facilities on Guam for the nearly 5,000 Marines being relocated from Okinawa.

"The relocation has raised numerous concerns, such as the impact it will have on our environment, our economy and, especially, our culture," stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "We have a duty to build our future while respecting our culture and preserving the past. With this facility, it is my hope that more of our people will enter the fields of archaeology and museum curation to help us to understand the lives of our ancestors and the lessons they have passed down to us."

Rear Adm. John Menoni, commander of Joint Region Marianas, said, in part: "This facility will serve as a key resource for ongoing research, education and interpretive activities by and for the people of Guam, and will also enhance outreach and tourism activities as visitors to our island come to know and appreciate the history of the CHamoru people in Guam and throughout the region."

Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz commanding officer Col. Bradley Magrath added, "As part of the Navy-Marine Corps team, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz is proud of our advocacy of this facility that benefits the entire island community. The $12 million grant for this facility, provided through the Office of Economic Adjustment, will serve to benefit the island as a whole well into the future. I'd like to thank the governor and the government of Guam for their advice, expertise and willingness to achieve win-win solutions as we continue to provide oversight in support of the Department of the Navy in compliance with the 2011 Programmatic Agreement."