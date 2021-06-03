The Department of Administration will be publishing a list of unclaimed checks issued by the government of Guam, most of which are tax refunds and "in particular" economic impact payment checks, according to DOA Director Edward Birn.

"We are publishing on our website, if not today then tomorrow, the unclaimed checks from EIP1, which are about to go out of date so that's kind of important. And we're going to move on to (EIP2) and (EIP3)," Birn told lawmakers during a budget hearing Tuesday.

DOA sees a lot of checks returned for a number of reasons, he added.

The unclaimed checks amount to about $12 million altogether, some of which are fairly recent as well, Birn said.

Sen. Telo Taitague, who inquired about the status of unclaimed checks, commended DOA for making an effort to alert the public to claim their checks, noting that it was a substantial amount still unredeemed.

The publication will only be done on the DOA website, although hard copies of the listing will be available through the Treasurer of Guam. It would be easier to update the listing on the website as people claim their checks, Birn added.

Sen. Tony Ada commented that people without computer or internet access would "be out of luck," as he inquired whether the list would be published in newspapers as well.

Birn responded by saying internet access has grown over the last year and the Department of Revenue and Taxation does have computer workstations people can access, which is something DOA has considered. But the issue with publishing via newspaper, is that somebody would have to buy the paper first and it won't be updated as people claim checks, he added.

Procurement delays

Besides the unclaimed checks, DOA officials and lawmakers discussed a number of topics during Tuesday's budget hearing, including the emergency procurement of a new financial management information system.

Birn said DOA is waiting for the Office of the Attorney General to report back on the matter. His last conversation with the chief deputy attorney general was last Friday, when he "reminded her that this is one, supposed to be an emergency, and two, that they've had this request with them for around about six weeks now."

The DOA director said he often hears about difficulties associated with contracts held up by the review process.

"I understand ... that the purpose of having the attorney general's review is to prevent, or at least reduce, the likelihood of a protest. And indeed, generally, that's happened. But if the result is there's a whole lot of delayed procurement, I don't know that we've achieved too much because the delay and the protest may amount to the same thing," Birn said.

In recent audits, the Office of Public Accountability noted that a delay in closing the "books" for fiscal year 2020 led to difficulties preparing reports. DOA's "preferred remedy" is to purchase a new financial system that "incorporates all required yearend closing procedures as standard features," according to the OPA. The current system, called the AS400, was first released by IBM in 1988, Post files show.

A new financial system may cost $8 million, Birn said Tuesday, although he noted it is difficult to estimate, as the greatest factor will be how many modules will be utilized.

As for its fiscal 2022 budget, DOA is requesting about $8 million. The agency also needs an additional $1.3 million to fund critical programs, Birn added.