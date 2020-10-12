12th Port employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Port Authority of Guam employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Port press release.

This is the 12th Port employee to have tested positive for COVID-19, seven have returned to work.

The latest case involves an employee who began experiencing symptoms at home on Friday evening. The employee went to the clinic Saturday and was tested. The results were given to the employee today, the press release stated. The employee did not report in to work today because he was exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

The Port’s Contact Tracing Team immediately began tracing the case and identified 11 Port employees who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus as late as Wednesday of last week. Those individuals have all been notified and will be tested by the Department of Public Health and Social Services this coming Friday.

In total, the Port Contact Tracing Team has been able to identify 349 cases of close contact exposure with the 12 port employees and has coordinated testing for all exposures.

“Here at the Port we are continuing to do everything we can to keep our employees and our tenants safe,” said Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio. “We continue to deep clean and sanitize all facilities, we have installed hand sanitizing stations and we have established the Port Clinic, which has had more than 28,700 visits.”