$13.2M road improvements begin, including Archbishop circle to post office

The work for a resurfacing project from Route 1 to Route 14B in Tamuning has started, making the much-used stretch of road safer for Guam's drivers.

Ground was broken on the project Friday at the Archbishop Felixberto Flores Memorial Circle, one of the island's few roundabouts.

The improvements will cover more than a mile of roadway, which begins at the ITC intersection, starting at the Tamuning Post Office through the Archbishop Felixberto Flores Memorial Circle, concluding at Route 14B, or Ypao Road, just in front of the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

The $13.2 million project was placed on hold due to challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Like other road renovation initiatives, it is now being taken up by the Department of Public Works and its private sector partners.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio acknowledged the hard work of those involved.

“I just want to recognize this team that has pulled this project off,” said Tenorio. “This team that has worked and built, of course, with Hawaiian Rock Products as the contractor with our design team folks, but, of course the employees of Public Works. It is a great situation to be in that we have a very good lineup of projects that are meant to improve the quality of life for the people of Guam.”

“Hawaiian Rock has always been helpful in our community and we really appreciate all of you, not because some of you are residents here,” said Louise Rivera, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor. “We just appreciate the wonderful public-private partnership and thank you for bringing this into fruition. We really, really thank you.”

The mission of this road repair project is “Paving the Way for Safer Streets.”

“This area is very busy, you have banks around this area, you have schools, you have the mayor's office, you have sports activities, you have the hospital, and so it's very important that we keep this road safe,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “And not just safe but also able to be used for our sports people. The cyclers come through here, joggers come through here, and so to make it a safe environment is very key, I think, to the safety of our villagers. Disclosure, I live just a few houses down, so, I am very appreciative of this upgrade of this highway and also down to Marine (Corps) Drive.”

The project is also a sign of the island’s economy bouncing back from the impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, she noted.

“As we recover economically, ... we are seeing a lot of tourists coming now, we’re seeing restaurants being really full, I don’t know about you, but every time I go into a restaurant I have to wait a few minutes to get a seat, some wait longer, but the fact is our restaurants are busting at the seams, our schools are open, our retail stores are open, our malls are busy, this whole area are starting to see more foot traffic,” Leon Guerrero said. “Another economic recovery sign, too, is the number of construction that is going on.”

The project is expected to be completed in 360 days, and is funded by the Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation.