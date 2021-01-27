Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed 10,268 checks representing the first batch of the second Economic Impact Payment, or EIP2, from the federal government to help Americans and U.S. residents cope with economic hardships stemming from the pandemic.

The 10,268 checks amount to $13.3 million.

EIP2 was authorized by the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020.

Checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam on Monday and were mailed out earlier this week.

DRT will continue to process EIP 2 Program payments through March 19, 2021.

EIP 2 Program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or for non-filers, and validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.

You can find DRT’s answers on the Guam EIP Program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

