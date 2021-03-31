$13.3M in first Tier 3 PUA payments

More than $13.3 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance should be able to reach Guam workers by Friday or early next week, representing the first batch of PUA payments under the $1.3 trillion American Rescue Plan.

David Dell'Isola, director of the Guam Department of Labor, on Tuesday said the claims batched this week cover two weeks in what's called "Tier 3 PUA."

Dell'Isola, at the same time, acknowledged "some payment issues" that PUA claimants have encountered.

"We are currently researching what it is and will work with the vendor to sort out," he said.

Those who exhausted their 50th week of PUA claims on March 13 were the last ones who were advised to start filing last week, because of initial system testing. Others were able to earlier file their claims smoothly.

Dell'Isola said the $13.3 million in benefit payment, inclusive of $1.2 million in withholding taxes, is broken down as follows:

$6.6 million - Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

$6.6 million - Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

$112,000 - Lost Wages Assistance

The federal PUA was extended twice. The Tiers 1 and 2 PUA were under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, while Tier 3 is under the American Rescue Plan. Tier 3 covers unemployment benefits until Sept. 4.