None of the 13,528 initial unemployment claims filed have been approved. It’s been a week since the online application opened and weeks since GovGuam got the initial $276 million for claims payments.

A recent change of plans in the payment processing and distribution also plays a part in determining how soon payments can be released.

The Guam Department of Labor initially planned to hire a private vendor to process and distribute the unemployment benefits checks, instead of having the Department of Administration do it, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Monday.

The initial plan, he said, took into consideration the partial government shutdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the plan to now have DOA process the payments, instead of hiring a private vendor to do it, meant DOA had to be brought into the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Dell'Isola will meet today with DOA Director Edward Birn and the software vendor on the payment process.

The first batch of unemployment claims approvals from Labor could come down later in the week, Dell'Isola said.

"If I can get 13,000 initial payouts within the next two weeks, that would be great," Dell'Isola said. "We just ask for people's patience."

A number of the unemployment claims filed to date have errors in them that need to be corrected and approved before they're sent to DOA.

The most common user error in the application process is the applicant's misunderstanding of the date of "unemployment" and whether they are now "employed," Dell'Isola said.

For those who got reduced work hours as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, their period of "unemployment" continues as long as they're not back to regular working hours when they file their initial and weekly claim.

Hand-picked manager

Dell'Isola said he hopes he can get more individuals to help with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program on top of the 30-plus who were detailed temporarily with Labor from other GovGuam agencies and the 30 that were hired for the PUA program.

Many on temporary detail at Labor have returned to their primary GovGuam agency, he said.

As of this week, Labor has not filled up the PUA assistant program manager position for $150,503 for 18 months, inclusive of salaries and benefits.

Dell'Isola said he tapped Guam Labor's Special Projects Coordinator Kathleen Peredo to become the PUA program manager for 18 months.

"I needed somebody who has the ability to run the program," Dell'Isola said.

Peredo's salary and benefits for the 18 months is $163,816, inclusive of salaries and benefits.

Dell'Isola said as far as he knows, Peredo didn't hire her own son as a PUA customer service representative.

Guam Labor got approval from the U.S. Department of Labor to hire 31 for the PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs for $2.7 million.

Republicans have accused the Democratic administration of turning the unemployment program into a "political dumping ground" for not advertising the 31 positions.

Swamped with phone calls

"Phones have been ringing nonstop," Dell'Isola said.

Monday marked the first day of filing applications over the phone.

It was also the first day people were allowed to start calling to make an appointment to apply in person at the Guam Community College processing center, beginning on June 15.

The 9 a.m.-3 p.m. appointments are already filling up, Dell'Isola said.

The numbers to call are 988-3672, 788-0729 and 689-1872.

"The call center phone lines that are available do not have a busy signal, so somebody who calls may think there's no one there to take their call, when in reality, all the lines are busy with other calls," Dell'Isola said. "But we're chipping away at the applications."

More than 11,000 other displaced workers had yet to file and many of them may just be waiting for the in-person application to begin, especially those who do not have an internet-ready computer at home or at work.

Nearly 25,000 affected

As of Monday, 24,739 employees have been laid off, furloughed or had their work hours reduced as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Labor Special Projects Coordinator Hannah Cho.

This is based on the reporting of 1,342 employers on hireguam.com, she said.

Guam Labor had projected the COVID-19 pandemic to affect 38,000 workers, and requested a $924 million budget from the U.S. Department of Labor.

To date, only about 65% of the projected displaced workers have been in the unemployment aid system.