There are pollution advisories out for 13 of the island’s beaches this week.

According to a release from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, on Aug. 4, the results of 42 samples taken by the EPA identified the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

Hågat, North of Hågat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek

Togcha Beach – Cemetery

Asan, Adelup Beach Park

Asan Bay Beach

Chalan Pago, Pago Bay

Hagåtña, Hagåtña Bayside Park

West Hagåtña Bay – Park

Inalåhan, Inalåhan Bay

Malesso', Malesso' Pier - Mamaon Channel

Piti, Santos Memorial Park

Talo'fo'fo', Talo'fo'fo' Bay

Humåtak, Toguan Bay

Humåtak Bay

The EPA advises that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of becoming sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.