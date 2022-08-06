There are pollution advisories out for 13 of the island’s beaches this week.
According to a release from the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, on Aug. 4, the results of 42 samples taken by the EPA identified the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:
- Hågat, North of Hågat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek
- Togcha Beach – Cemetery
- Asan, Adelup Beach Park
- Asan Bay Beach
- Chalan Pago, Pago Bay
- Hagåtña, Hagåtña Bayside Park
- West Hagåtña Bay – Park
- Inalåhan, Inalåhan Bay
- Malesso', Malesso' Pier - Mamaon Channel
- Piti, Santos Memorial Park
- Talo'fo'fo', Talo'fo'fo' Bay
- Humåtak, Toguan Bay
- Humåtak Bay
The EPA advises that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of becoming sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.