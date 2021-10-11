13 GDOE students, 4 employees test positive for COVID-19

The are 17 positive COVID-19 cases involving students and employees in public schools, according to the Guam Department of Education.

The 13 students attend:

• Daniel L. Perez Elementary School (2)

• Finegayan Elementary School (1)

• Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School (1)

• Upi Elementary School (1)

• Wettengel Elementary School (1),

• AsTumbo Middle School (2)

• F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School (1)

• John F. Kennedy High School (2)

• Simon Sanchez High School (2).

GDOE worked with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to identify and notify teachers and parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing.

Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus, GDOE officials said.

Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

GDOE also confirmed four positive cases for COVID-19 involving employees. The cases were identified at B.P. Carbullido Elementary School, Luis P. Untalan Middle School, John F. Kennedy High School, and Simon Sanchez High School.

GDOE Dashboard

GDOE is resuming its daily report of new COVID-19 positive cases for GDOE students who attend class on campus and have been confirmed positive by DPHSS, according to a press release.

GDOE will also continue its reporting of new COVID-19 cases for GDOE employees, including contractors, who are confirmed positive by DPHSS. These reports will be issued directly by GDOE and no longer issued with the daily Joint Information Center reports.

Every Wednesday, GDOE will publish its weekly COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard with provide information regarding community transmission risk, new and active COVID-19 cases, employee and student vaccination rates, COVID-19 cases per school, key mitigation measures in place, and an updated GDOE assessment of weekly trends based on internal analysis as well as discussions with DPHSS and other experts.