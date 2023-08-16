13 graduate from GCC child care boot camp

Leanza Selvidge is one of 13 individuals who graduated Friday from the Child Care Boot Camp V program at Guam Community College. Now, she joins the ranks of qualified child care providers, who are sorely needed on the island.

Selvidge is an admissions and programs officer at the Sinajana Mayor’s Office under the day camp and after-school program, which serves village youth. She decided to join the boot camp after being approached by her boss, Mayor Robert Hofmann.

“When my boss first approached me and said he was sending me to GCC to attend a training on child care boot camp, I was scared and excited. Scared because I kept worrying about failing, and excited because it was something to add to my very small resume. After weeks of study and a slight interruption from an unexpected Typhoon Mawar, I learned to appreciate why my boss sent me," she said.

Participants underwent seven weeks of free training, studying early childhood education and child growth and development as well as becoming certified in skills including first aid, CPR and WorkKeys.

“The course enlightened me in how to deal with young children and how to motivate and encourage them. … I also used the skills I have learned with my daughter,” Selvidge said on graduation day.

GCC President Mary Okada commended her and the 12 other boot camp graduates for their accomplishments, and also shared the benefits they bring to the community.

“They will help rebuild our economy by providing day care services for our young ones, so their parents and guardians can seek employment or go to school. They will help to shape the minds of our children,” Okada said.

It's a sentiment that Selvidge shared as well.

“I will take the benefits of my training back to my community of Sinajana and apply it to our after-school program so that parents can rest assured that it is a safe environment and a positive learning and nurturing setting so that they will look forward to returning to us year after year,” she said.

GCC intends to host another boot camp in October, focused on child care leadership, targeting child care providers who want to manage child care facilities.

Those interested in participating in or learning more about this program and boot camps for other industries should contact the GCC Office of Continuing Education and Workforce Development at workforce@guamcc.edu, or call 671-735-5640.