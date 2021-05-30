13 Guam beach waters listed as polluted

The results of 43 samples of water taken by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency on May 27 identified that the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat - Bangi Beach, Nimitz Beach, beach north of Agat Marina, beach south of Chaligan Creek, Togcha Beach by the cemetery.

• Asan – Asan Bay Beach.

• Chalan Pago - Pago Bay.

• Hagåtña - Hagåtña Bayside Park, Padre Palomo Park Beach.

• Merizo - Merizo Pier by Mamaon Channel.

• Piti - United Seamen's Service beach.

• Talofofo - Talofofo Bay.

• Umatac - Toguan Bay.

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses to more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis, according to Guam EPA.