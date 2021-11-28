The island’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 0.9, ahead of the return of about 26,000 Guam Department of Education students return to school five days of a school a week.

On Saturday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported a preliminary case count of three new cases of COVID-19 from 173 specimens analyzed on Friday.

Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday. To date, there have been a total of 19,158 officially reported cases, 263 deaths, 1,732 cases in active isolation, and 17,163 not in active isolation.

There were 13 people at Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City. Two of those hospitalized were in the intensive care unit and one person needed a ventilator to breathe.

Vaccination continues this coming week:

• University of Guam: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday except Thursdays and Sundays. Register at tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

• Northern Region Community Health Center, Dededo: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Register at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

• Southern Region Community Health Center, Inalåhan: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays. Register at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

• Father Duenas Memorial School Phoenix Center, Mangilao: 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Schedule an appointment at guamcovid.com.

Testing continues at Tiyan:

• 8 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: Rapid COVID-19 testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

• 8 to 11 a.m. Saturdays: Testing for symptoms individuals only. Screening and treatment will be offered if needed.

• 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Saturday: DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center, Dededo