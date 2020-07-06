13 more cases increase Guam's COVID-19 total to 301

Guam has 13 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 301 as of today, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Two of the 13 cases tested positive through the Public Health lab, according to the Joint Information Center.

Eleven additional cases tested positive through the Diagnostic Laboratory Services testing. All eleven were reported household contact to previously confirmed cases.

Over the holiday weekend, from July 2 to July 5, there were a total 21 COVID-19 cases on Guam including the 13 that were reported today.

• Twelve cases tested positive at DLS

• Six cases tested positive at Guam Public Health

• Three were identified through community outreach

• one reported recent travel from the Philippines and was identified while staying in a quarantine facility

• two people two tested positive are affiliated with the military.

• One case reported community contact to confirmed cases.

• One case tested positive at GMHA.

This is a developing story.