There are 13 new cases of COVID-19 after 627 tests were conducted, the Joint Information Center reported on Wednesday night.

The results are from tests administered on Dec. 8. Four cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

There are a total of 7,039 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There have been 113 deaths. There are 594 people in active isolation and 6,332 people who have completed isolation.

Guam’s COVID Risk Area Score is 1.5 the Joint Information Reported.

The governor and her advisory teams continue to monitor the CAR score daily, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's spokeswoman.

"The plan has always been to maintain the CAR score for a minimum of two weeks, based on what we know about the virus and its incubation period," she said. "Barring any surges, she is inclined to ease some restrictions. The first of which would be an increase on social gathering limits."

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. Given the recent surges, Guam’s first step has been to achieve a sustained CAR Score of 5.0 and below. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There are 37 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 32 patients with eight in intensive care unit and six on ventilators

• Guam Regional Medical City: Five patients with two in ICU and on ventilators