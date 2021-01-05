There are 13 new cases of COVID-19 after 808 tests were conducted on Monday.

Two cases were identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center's report on Tuesday. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

Guam's total confirmed cases is now 7,357 since tests started in March. Officials have linked COVID-19 to 123 deaths. There are 102 people in active isolation and 7,132 who have completed isolation.

Guam's COVID Area Risk Score is .9, a slight increase from last week's .5.

The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There are 10 people at the Guam Memorial Hospital, three of whom are in the intensive care unit with two on ventilators to help them breathe.

As of Monday, there were 5,020 people who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Modern require two doses, the second dose should follow at 21 and 28 days, respectively.