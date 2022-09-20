Thirteen people were rescued by the Guam Fire Department in Tumon Bay on Monday.

At 11:30 a.m., rescue boats responded to reports of two distressed people riding water scooters in Tumon Bay, said GFD spokesman Nick Garrido.

Upon arrival, they found a total of seven water scooters with 13 people needing assistance, Garrido said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

All 13 were then transported to Hagåtña Marina, he said, adding no medical services were needed.

By 3 p.m. rescue units were still retrieving the water scooters to prevent any hazards to other boaters, Garrido confirmed.

Surf forecast

While hazardous surf conditions were noted over the weekend, caused in part by multiple weather systems near the Mariana Islands, the National Weather Service is forecasting a "moderate" risk of rip currents for Guam, Rota Tinian and Saipan along north-, west- and east-facing reefs.

These coastal exposures include Tumon Bay, where surf of 5 to 7 feet is forecast over the next 36 hours.

According to NWS, surf conditions expected for the Marianas are forecast at:

• North-facing reefs: 6 to 8 feet

• East-facing reefs: 3 to 5 feet

• South-facing reefs: 2 to 4 feet

• West-facing reefs: 5 to 7 feet

Guam's geographic makeup can make it initially unclear what direction a specific beach is actually facing. NWS officials have previously advised residents to check a compass when visiting the beach, and to reference the forecast corresponding to the direction that displays when facing the open ocean.