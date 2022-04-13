Vincent Rodriguez Cepeda, who was convicted of using a machete to rob a tourist in Hagåtña in 2019, was denied his request to get out of prison sooner.

Cepeda was sentenced to 13 years behind bars after being found guilty of second-degree robbery with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and theft of property.

Justices in the Supreme Court of Guam also denied his appeal, which led to his request for a reduced sentence in the lower court.

Cepeda hoped to have three years taken off from his sentence, asking the lower court for leniency.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino denied his request stating a reduction is not appropriate because Cepeda committed the robbery right after being released from prison in separate 2014 and 2015 theft and robbery offenses.

The court added Cepeda was accused of assaulting another inmate at the Department of Corrections prison. The court also noted his violent behaviors demonstrate that he has not yet been rehabilitated and should remain in prison.

In February 2019, Cepeda was arrested following a report of an armed robbery along Bishop Flores Street in Hagåtña. Several witnesses identified Cepeda during the trial and said they saw him holding a woman's bag while holding a machete as he attempted to flee the scene.