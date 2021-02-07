An 18-year-old woman is Guam's 130th COVID-19-related fatality.

She died at 9:15 a.m. Sunday at the Guam Memorial Hospital, according to the Joint Information Center.

She had no known medical history. She was admitted to the GMH Emergency Room on Sunday and tested positive upon evaluation.

“To her family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our condolences and sympathies. Please know you are not alone in your grief,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a statement. “To the people of Guam, our mourning must come with action. We cannot forget the necessary precautions we need to take to keep this island safe.”

Meanwhile, health officials confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 out of 99 tests performed on Saturday, Feb. 6.

There’s now been 7,649 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 103 people in active isolation, and 7,416 who have completed isolation.

Guam receives February's allocation of vaccines

A total of 7,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Sunday, Feb. 7, as part of Guam’s February vaccine allocation of 17,000 doses. This supply ensures an additional 3,900 individuals can be fully immunized and brings Guam’s total allotted doses received to date to 51,300. With the arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines tonight, and the 9,200 doses of Moderna vaccines on Thursday, Feb. 4, Guam’s February allocation is now complete.

Vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue Tuesday, February 9 through Saturday, February 13 at the UOG Fieldhouse from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. These clinics will prioritize those due for their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech first doses will be limited to 50 per hour for eligible individuals. No first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered. Residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite. Click here to schedule and to learn more about eligibility requirements.

Due to a higher demand for second dose vaccines on Wednesday, Feb. 10, there is a separate Eventbrite link to schedule appointments. This clinic will prioritize those due for their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech first doses will be limited to 50 per hour for eligible individuals. No first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

Upon arrival, individuals 70 years and older will be sent to the front of the line. Please bring a digital or hard copy appointment confirmation and a photo ID. Those due for their second dose are reminded to bring their COVID-19 immunization card. This ensures quicker processing and proper documentation.

COVID-19 Homebound Vaccinations

DPHSS, in partnership with the MCOG, and GDOE, continues homebound vaccinations on Feb. 8 – 12 for those who pre-registered with their respective village mayors and met the eligibility criteria.