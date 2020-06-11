Attorneys for Arnold "Dave" Davis were awarded $132,480 in attorneys fees and another $11,554 in non-taxable costs for the government of Guam's petition to the U.S. Supreme Court over Guam's plebiscite law.

District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood approved the proposed payments as the government of Guam filed no opposition to the fees.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in May, denied the government of Guam’s writ request after an appeal to the 9th Circuit Court decision that overturned the island’s plebiscite law and found it to be a race-based voting restriction.

Guam law permits only those who meet the definition of “native inhabitants of Guam” to vote in the plebiscite. It was this definition that Davis and the Center for Individual Rights alleged excluded Davis and other individuals who live on Guam and are otherwise registered to vote in Guam elections.

Davis’ lawyers have asked to recover fees and costs associated with the Supreme Court matter.

The government of Guam was supposed to file an opposition by June 1 to the motion for attorneys’ fees but it did not respond.