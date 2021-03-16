Guam’s 134th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Saturday, the Joint Information Center confirmed Monday evening.

The patient was a 60-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. She was admitted to GMH on Jan. 18 and was a known positive case.

“To those who knew her, Jeff, Josh and I send our sincerest condolences and sympathies. Grief cannot be healed quickly – it is something we must work with each passing day. Please know you are not alone in your mourning,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Vaccination age expanded

On Monday, the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee agreed to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to adult residents 40 years and older effective Thursday.

The committee also discussed best uses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. As previously discussed during its March 9 meeting, the committee heard considerations for populations that will best be served by the J&J/Janssen vaccine, including patients being discharged from the hospital.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 608 tests performed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Sunday, and tests from additional labs from March 12 to 14. Three cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,773 officially reported cases of COVID-19, JIC reported.