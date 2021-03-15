Guam’s 134th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.

The patient was a 60-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. She was admitted to GMH on Jan. 18, and was a known positive case.

“To those who knew her, Jeff, Josh, and I send our sincerest condolences and sympathies. Grief cannot be healed quickly—it is something we must work with each passing day. Please know you are not alone in your mourning,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Five new COVID-19 cases

Five new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 608 tests performed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Sunday, March 14, and tests from additional labs from March 12 to 14. Three cases were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,773 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 27 people in active isolation, and 7,612 who have completed isolation.