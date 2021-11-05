Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has allocated nearly $136 million in federal funds allotted to Guam by the American Rescue Plan.

The vast majority of that funding supported public assistance programs, including $38 million allocated to the All RISE program.

The governor had signed an executive order around mid-October specifically granting additional authorization to the Department of Administration and the Department of Revenue and Taxation for payment amounts under the All RISE program.

The Guam Daily Post is waiting to learn the total cost of the program, but from the $38 million allocated as of the end of October, about $36 million was reported as expenditures.

The All RISE program was initially capped at $30 million, which drew criticism and concern from some in the community.

Other allocations for public assistance included about $24.7 million for quarantine and isolation facilities combined, $850,000 for COVID-19 bereavement grants, $15 million to the Guam Power Authority to help offset rate increases, a combined $26.8 million for the Guam Economic Development Authority for various programs, and $6.4 million to cover residents' credit card fees on government-related transactions.

The report is the first of mandated monthly reporting on ARP allocations required by the fiscal year 2022 budget law. The Bureau of Budget and Management Research submitted the report.

Other amounts

The governor also allocated $1.5 million to address temporary homeless housing, or the Safe Haven Program.

There were also several allocations made to various agencies and to one private entity – Guam Regional Medical City.

Rev and Tax was allocated about $110,900 for information technology and contractual needs.

The Civil Service Commission was allocated about $160,800 while the Guam Solid Waste Authority received a little less than $784,800.

The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency was allocated $175,000.

Guam Memorial Hospital received $7.2 million while GRMC was allocated $7.8 million.

The Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities saw an allocation of $700,000, all of which was expended.

The Commission on CHamoru Language was allocated $165,000 while the University of Guam was allocated about $48,600.

The Judiciary of Guam, meanwhile, saw $4.5 million as its allocation, while the Public Defender Service Corp. was allocated about $580,000.

As indicated, not all allocations were completely expended as of the end of October. Out of the $135.6 million, about $105.2 million was reported as expenditures, plus another $615,500 as encumbrances.

That left about $29.7 million as the remaining balance.