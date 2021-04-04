Health officials have added two people who died in September and January to the list of fatalities related to COVID-19. The two deaths brings Guam's total fatalities tied to the virus to 136.

The 135th COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Sept. 23, 2020. The patient was a 51-year-old female with underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center. She was admitted to the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Aug. 28, 2020, and tested positive upon admission.

The 136th COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Jan. 11, 2021. The patient was an 80-year-old female with underlying health conditions, the JIC reported. She was admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital on Nov. 29 and tested positive upon admission. The patient expired at home after being discharged from GMH.

“The passing of a loved one is never easy, but it can be especially difficult given the uncertainties still surrounding COVID-19," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero as she extended condolences to the families.

It's unclear why they're being added to the list months later considering they were tested at hospitals.

According to the last JIC press release on Saturday, four new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 180 tests performed on April 2. To date, there have been a total of 7,816 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 136 deaths, 31 cases in active isolation, and 7,649 not in active isolation.

The JIC reported that there are 32,177 Guamanians who've been fully vaccinated.

Guam health officials recently ordered more than 40,000 vaccines. DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera said, on Saturday night, they were awaiting the flight with April vaccine allotments.