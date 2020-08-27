There were 136 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday night, just hours after the governor said she was inclined to extend the restrictions of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

According to the Joint Information Center, that increases the total number of active COVID-19 cases on island to 676. The new cases include a number of government employees.

The total number of cases confirmed since testing started in March now exceeds 1,120. Additionally, there are now nine deaths related to the virus, officials announced. There are 26 people hospitalized, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.

The lockdown was expected to be lifted by Friday at noon.

“Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is looking to extend the public health emergency beyond Aug. 29. We can expect the official announcement tomorrow,” governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said on Wednesday. “She’s inclined to allow banks and government treasury to open as early as Friday. She’s also inclined to open parks and beaches for individual use only by the weekend.”

Paco-San Agustin said the administration can’t stress enough that the stay-at-home order remains in place.

Port Authority reports 1 new positive

The Port Authority of Guam was notified on Aug. 25 that one additional employee tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the agency’s total to four COVID-19 cases.

The newly confirmed case has no reported connection to any of the three previously reported PAG cases, according to the press release.

The Port's contact tracing team has been identifying potentially exposed Port employees and coordinating their testing with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to a news release. Working with DPHSS, contact tracing efforts for the newly confirmed case is ongoing and the area where the recently confirmed case works has been deep cleaned.

Contact tracing efforts for the previous three cases reported has been completed.

As of Wednesday morning, a total of 129 PAG employees have been tested, the release stated.

4 more GDOE employees

On Wednesday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that four additional employees tested positive for COVID-19. Three of the four were identified through contact tracing.

The agency is working with health officials on contact tracing after confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified at John F. Kennedy High School and Okkodo High School, and two cases at the GDOE headquarters in Tiyan.

Areas of the school campuses and GDOE district office have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting. Under the current executive order, GDOE employees are teleworking and will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed.