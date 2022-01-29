139 All RISE payments issued

The Department of Revenue and Taxation announced it has paid another round of All RISE benefits, totaling $140,000.

The latest payout covers 139 filers, and comprised 88 paper checks and 51 electronic fund transfers, the department stated Thursday in a press release.

Since October, DRT has been averaging one payout monthly for the direct aid program, which first began doling out payments in September 2021.

The department continues to “review and address errors” on remaining applications for the benefit, which amounts to $800 for eligible single tax filers and $1,600 for eligible joint filers.

To date, 35,709 All RISE payments have been issued, totaling $36.7 million, including this latest payout, DRT stated in the release.

DRT stated the top 2 reasons program applicants may not have received payment are:

• Applicant did not have a validly filed and processed 2020 Guam income tax return.

• Applicant made an error on the application to include error in name, social security number, mailing address, direct deposit information, or filing status.

Residents with questions on the status of their All RISE applications can reach DRT via email at pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov or by contacting the department’s call center at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.