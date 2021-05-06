139th death linked to the pandemic confirmed; none of recent fatalities received vaccine

Guam’s 139th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed Thursday evening.

The patient was a 70-year-old man who had underlying health conditions. He was admitted to GMH on May 4, 2021 and tested positive for COVID-19 upon admission.

"Our grief continues as we mourn the loss of another to COVID-19. Jeff, Josh, and I offer his family and friends our sincerest condolences and sympathies. Though he is gone from our sight, his memory lives on in those who knew him," said Gov. Leon Guerrero.

"In order to overcome this pandemic, all of us must do what we can to prevent further spread. I was saddened to learn that none of these recent passings were vaccinated. To the people of Guam, please get vaccinated to protect yourselves and your family. Vaccines save lives."

4 new cases of COVID-19

Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 324 tests performed Wednesday.

To date, there have been a total of 8,020 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 139 deaths, 98 cases in active isolation, and 7,783 not in active isolation.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.1.