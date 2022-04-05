13K counterfeit bags, masks confiscated

A total of 13,615 pieces of counterfeit shopping bags and face masks from China was confiscated by the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency’s Maritime Contraband Enforcement Team.

Customs noted the items had trademark violations that include various counterfeit Disney, Peanuts, Sesame Street, Hello Kitty, Sanrio, and Marvel products.

The consignee was not named.

“We take (Intellectual Property Rights) violations seriously. When IPR infringement occurs it affects two entities, the IPR owner in that the items reproduced may not be up to the standard and quality of their products which impacts their reputation and business revenue and second, IPR infringement harms the consumer who unknowingly purchases counterfeit items they believe to be a true quality trademark item,” said Ike Q. Peredo, Guam Customs director.

The counterfeit items will be disposed of.