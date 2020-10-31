By the close of early voting Friday evening, Guam's nearly 13,000 votes ahead of the Nov. 3 Election Day exceeded all expectations despite a pandemic and the threat of inclement weather associated with Tropical Depression Atsani.

Agnes Pocaigue, 74, was among the hundreds who beat the deadline to vote early, thereby avoiding the crowd at her election precinct on Tuesday.

She said she originally planned to vote from her vehicle, but chose to walk to the polling site after seeing the long line of cars for curbside voting.

"It's much easier and faster to walk in and vote. It took me only about four minutes," Pocaigue said after she and her granddaughter Maddy, 26, voted at the Guam Election Commission office.

Cars for curbside voting snaked through the streets near the GEC office in Hagåtña, even before polls opened at 9 a.m. and a few hours before closing at 6 p.m.

Upstairs, in the GEC office on the third floor of the GCIC Building, which serves as a polling site, voters continued to arrive until the last hour, but they didn't have to wait long to vote.

"Vote to make a difference. My voice can be heard now on important political matters," said 20-year-old Adora Erguiza, who voted with her father hours before the close of early voting. "I encourage others to vote. It's one of your rights as a citizen."

The Merizo resident said she chose to vote for only seven senatorial candidates, those she thinks will help make a difference.

GEC Vice Chairwoman Alice Taijeron on Friday said early voting turnout exceeded expectations.

"We anticipated 10,000 voters. However, as of Thursday, Oct. 29, the Guam Election Commission has serviced 11,406 voters," she said.

Friday's tally was expected to break Thursday's record of 702 early votes, based on preliminary numbers as of 3:30 p.m., GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

As of 5 p.m., more than 800 had already voted both curbside and in the office, and there were still lines.

"It looks like we're at nearly 13,000 now, and that's exceeding what we expected," Pangelinan said.

These include more than 12,000 in-office and curbside votes, along with 106 homebound votes as of Oct. 28 and 519 off-island absentee votes as of Oct. 28.

Overall, about 22% of Guam's 55,542 registered voters already voted, based on preliminary GEC data. Friday's tally alone won't be known until late at night, after data reconciliation.

GEC member Jerry Crisostomo is personally projecting a voter turnout of 55% to 60% for the 2020 general election, which translates to 30,000 to 33,000 votes.

'Too much on the line'

Political candidates were among those who voted on the last day of early voting, including Sen. Wil Castro, a Republican candidate for Washington delegate, who stressed the importance of this vote.

"What's at stake here is how the government postures itself for recovery. What's at stake here is the future of the territory given this pandemic. We can't afford to let this election to slip by. Too much is on the line – people's lives, people's employment and the opportunity for better things to come," he said.

Like other officials, Castro urged voters to "Get out and vote."

"Even if you don't vote for me, you just have to get out and vote. But I ask for your vote anyway," he said.

Democratic Del. Michael San Nicolas, seeking reelection in a three-way delegate race, may be availing himself of homebound voting after being admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital Thursday night.

Another Democratic delegate candidate, former Del. Robert Underwood, voted on Thursday.

Among lawmakers who already voted early were Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Sen. James Moylan and Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, while others such as Sen. Clynton Ridgell said they would vote on Nov. 3.

'Felt safe'

With their masks on and their temperatures checked, voters breezed through the early voting process on Friday.

"I felt safe voting. But I also brought my own pen and my hand sanitizer. I didn't sit and tried to avoid touching surfaces," said Yona resident Alicia Martinez, who voted with her husband, Vince, on Friday.

GEC's Taijeron said the commission is "always very mindful of our current situation and takes every measure possible to allow voters to have their voices heard, while keeping everyone safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19."

"The team put in countless hours preparing and planning, and I am so proud to be associated with a group of individuals who have such a passionate commitment to serve and protect the sanctity of the vote," Taijeron said.

Taijeron voted curbside and was "very happy with speed of service."

"Let your voice be heard. Let your voice be counted. Vote," she said.

'On hold'

Meanwhile, homebound voting for those who are currently in government COVID-19 isolation and quarantine facilities is "on hold pending additional guidelines," GEC's Pangelinan said.

However, homebound voting service continues for those outside these facilities, she said.